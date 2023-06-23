Bhopal: Only Students Of Big Cities To Get E-Scooties Because Of Shortage

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All meritorious students will not get e-scooty because of its shortage. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the toppers of the class 12 board examinations would be given e-scooties. According to the announcement, 9,000 students were to be given e-scooties. Since such a large number of e-scooties are not available, only the students of big cities will get e-scooties. This is the reason that in the tender, floated for buying scooties, the condition of e-scooty was not mentioned. The School Education Department has planned to distribute scooties from August 15. The most important part of the scheme is that the children will get scooties of the company of their choice. The state government has already floated tender for buying scooties. According to the tender, the companies will be selected on the grounds of specification of the bikes and their rates. Before distributing scooties, every child will be asked to name the company of their choice. The tender is going to be opened on June 27. The state government will purchase scooties within a month and distribute them in August. According to a senior officer, the government will ensure, that the service centre of the company whose bikes will be given to the children, are available in the district. This will be done so that the children may not have any problem to get their scooties serviced, the officer said. ///Petrol e-scooties to others The officials of the School Education Department said efforts were made to provide e-scooties, but if all companies worked together, they would not be able to supply 9,000 scooties. This is the reason that the students coming from small towns will be given the scooties run with petrol, they said.