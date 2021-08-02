Bhopal: Only 1 student attends class 12 at Government Vidya Vihar School as parents fear corona

Bhopal: One. That was the number of student attending class 12 at Government Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School in Professors Colony on Monday. The classroom was vacant and barring one, all the other teachers were killing their time, sitting in staff room.

Fareen of humanities stream, who stays near Raj Bhavan, was the only student to attend school. “I am feeling bored. None of my classmates has come. They told me that they would come but probably they decided to stay back because of heavy rain,” she told Free Press. School principal Nisha Kamrani said there are 49 students in class 12. In past one week, the highest student turnout was five. Same is the case with class 11, which has 64 students.

Class 12 is conducted on Mondays in schools. Class 11 is held on Tuesdays. They are held on alternate days. Remaining classes have yet to resume.

“We are making every effort to call students to school. We have sent WhatsApp messages to their parents and even contacted them on phone. But they are not coming,” Kamrani said.

Kamrani said about 100 students of class 11 and class 12 stay in hostels. Though the hostels have reopened, the students have yet to return. That also might be one reason for poor attendance, she said. She said that over past one-and-a half-years, the students have got so used to staying at home that they are not in a mood to attend classes.

The state government ordered schools to reopen for class 12 and class 11 from July 26 with 50% capacity. Classes are held on alternate days for students. From August 5, studies in class 9 and class 10 will commence.