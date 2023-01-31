Bhopal: One third of women voters to get Rs 1K a month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is all set to give Rs 1,000 to each woman a month before the assembly elections.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement at Narmadapouram in this regard is considered a big step before the polls.

The government is going to make provisions for Ladli Behna Yojna in this year’s budget. One third of women voters of the state will get the benefit.

The state has 2.60 crore female voters, and more than 80 lakh women will be included in the scheme, for which there will be some rules, so that only the needy get it.

The number of women voters is increasing in the state. A voter’s list issued recently shows that the number of women voters in 41 districts is more than that of their male counterparts.

This is the reason that the BJP and the Congress are paying more attention to female voters.

It is said that the BJP’s support base among women voters is stronger than the Congress’s.

In the 2018 assembly election, the women voters distanced themselves from the BJP.

Ergo, the government’s decision to give Rs 1,000 to women is a big political ploy to woo female voters.

Nevertheless, the government is mulling over making several yardsticks for the eligibility of the scheme. Those who are paying income-tax will be kept out of it.

Only one woman of a family will get the benefit. Besides those who are getting pensions under other schemes will be kept out of it.

AAP makes this promise in Punjab, Cong in Karnataka

Before the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state. The party got the benefit of it. They made the same promise in Gujarat where it did not work. The Congress promised to give Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh. Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka, too.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said if her party forms the government in Karnataka, each woman in the state will get Rs 2,000 a month. The Assam government has already started giving Rs 1,250 to each woman in the state.