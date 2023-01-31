Bhopal: Sahara company dupes businessman of Rs 96 lakh

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was lured into investing money to get better returns and was asked to deposit money in Sahara India Financial Corporation Ltd. The man lost Rs 96 lakh on the assurance of the company officials, said MP Nagar police here on Tuesday. More than 83 investors have been cheated in a similar manner and the amount they lost is approximately Rs 91 crore.

Assistant commissioner of police told Free Press that complainant Jagdish Moolchandani, resident of Piplalni, had lodged complaint at police station.

As per reports, company officials Satya Prakash Shrivastava, VK Shrivastava, Alak Singh, Karunesh Awasthi, Dinesh and Om Prakash had lured Jagdish Moolchandani into investing in the company.

He made investment in 2012. When his amount matured, he approached company office, which was locked. When he contacted company officials, no one responded.

Jagdish Moolchandani then lodged complaint at police station. The police registered the case under Sections 420,409 and 120-B of IPC against more than six company officials. The police have started investigation.

