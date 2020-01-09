Bhopal: One killed, two critically hurt in scrap bomb explosion

BHOPAL: One person was killed and two critically injured when a live bomb, which was picked up from army firing range, exploded in scrap shop in Makronia area of Sagar district on Thursday.

As the incident happened the police including the SP and IG of Sagar range reached the spot along with the bomb diffusing squad.

The shop is situated right in front of a private school. The squad collected the remaining scrap and parts of the exploded bomb and conducted screening of the surrounding area.

District superintendent of police Amit Sanghi informed that the bomb belonging to artillery exploded at scrap shop of Pappu Sahu. Baidhnath, one of the workers, was extracting metals from the bomb when it exploded.

Baidhanth died on the spot, Pappu and his relative Manjo Sahu who were standing nearby were critically injured.

The injured had been admitted in the Bundelkhand Medical College.

The SP added that bomb belongs to the artillery, but from where they had got the explosive is being investigated.

Army firing range is situated on city outskirts and rag pickers collect metal and including metal bomb shells, sometimes unknowingly they pick live bomb.