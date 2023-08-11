Bhopal: OMG2 Hits Theatres Today, Priests Demand Ban On Akshay-Flick

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movie ‘OMG2’, featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will be released on Friday. The movie has got an ‘A’ certification by the central board of film certification (CBFC), which implies it is only for adults. The trailer of the film claims to show content on sex education. Scores of priests across the city have raised their voices against the release of the movie. While few did not care, the most demanded not to make any movie related to Gods, which has obscene content and feel that CBFC should not allow release of such movies. They are of the opinion that strict action should be taken against the same.

Movie mocking Hindu gods should not be made

Shrawan Trivedi, a priest of Birla Mandir said, ‘I personally feel that movies targeting Hindu gods should not be made. People of different associations have staged numerous protests against the movie, but nothing happens. Also it earns more money because of controversies.

Trustee strongly opposes OMG2

Sanjay Agarwal, a trustee and priest of Badwale Mahadev temple said that he strongly opposes the movie if it contains anything against god or disrespects Hindu religion in any way. ‘I feel this kind of movie misguides young generation about our religion. They won’t be able to know the history of our religion’, he added.

‘CBFC certificate should not be given’

Pramod Nema, a social worker of Hindu Utsav Samiti said he opposes OMG2 and all such movies which has content that is against God or has any content which is objectionable to society. He added that it is beyond comprehension why such movies are made or passed by CBFC.