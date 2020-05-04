Bhopal: Old guards ignored in Congress media wing

BHOPAL: The crackles of burning logs were heard at former chief minister Kamal Nath’s video conference with media persons on Sunday. Strangely, the party’s state media office bearers were not given the link to become the part of the press conference.

After losing government, Nath held first press conference in the state on Sunday, which took place after appointment of new state media president and MLA Jitu Patwari. Earlier, the post was held by Congress leader Shobha Oza.

For the press conference, the IT cell president Abhay Tiwari took the responsibility of technical wing and the state media vice president Abhay Dubey coordinated the press conference.

Patwari made calls to journalists and asked them to participate in press conference but party’s media office bearers who held the responsibility of wing for more than two years were ignored.

Sources said the state media coordinator Narendra Saluja who was known as ‘face’ of Nath for last two years was not even informed about the press conference.

Till Sunday noon, Saluja was active in holding Nath’s political statements, tweets etc. But no activity was visible till Monday evening on his social media account.

Former OSD of Kamal Nath and the state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta who kept on propelling the statements of Nath was not given the link to attend the press conference.

The supremacy of present office bearers has been to the extent that former public relations minister PC Sharma who lives in city was not contacted to take media related suggestions.

Earlier, Congress party’s media section was blamed for not publicising the works done by Kamal Nath-led Congress government. The government had fulfilled promises made in election manifesto but the media section headed by Oza failed to publicise it among the beneficiaries.