Bhopal: Objecting to Urfi Javed's revealing dressing style, young girl takes to street to make India free of 'obscenity'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young post-graduate girl Devwani Priyanka Rajput has strict objection against the revealing dressing style of influencer Urfi Javed and now she has taken the pledge to make India free from alleged obscenity.

To spread awareness, she stands at any given public place, holding placards, drawing a huge amount of attention from passersby.

On Saturday, this young girl decided to stand alongside the road adjacent to the BJP Office. In an interaction with Free Press, she said that she is having objection over the dressing style of Urfi Javed who is often seen semi-clad. Therefore, she decided to raise the demand that India should be made free from obscenity as obscenity is spoiling the image of the country. She was also of the view that Urfi is a blot to the nation.

Moreover, she is also trying to raise the demand that historical Bhopal city should be renamed in the name of erstwhile ruler Bhojpal. She is also trying to spread awareness towards children affected from thalassemia disease.

When she heard that Nasrullaganj was renamed as Bherunda and observed that no one is seriously pushing up the cause that Bhopal should be renamed Bhojpal, she decided to raise this issue as well. Now she is planning to meet Bhopal Collector and other prominent leaders, seeking their support over her campaign.