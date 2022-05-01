Bhopal: OBC selected teachers tonsure in protest, demand appointment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four selected teachers belonging to OBC category tonsured their head in protest on Saturday as they demanded appointment letter from school education department. They have been on protest for past several weeks.

Candidates selected as teachers in the school education department from OBC (Others Backward Caste) category and waiting for their joining letters started fast unto death from Monday, said their representative Bharat Yadav.

The candidates have been staging protest at the main gate of School Education Department’s commissioner’s office for more than three weeks. They first went on a relay hunger strike but school education department did not take notice. Now, they are on fast unto death.

“Appointment of the teachers started with provision of 27% reservation for the OBC. It was implemented for the appointment of teachers in 11 subjects but all of a sudden, appointment of teachers in five subjects was done with 14% OBC reservation,” said one of the candidates.

Now, over 13% of the appointments have been put on hold for long. No court has granted stay over these appointments. “Officials of the school education department do not have any reply and are avoiding selected teachers,” said another teacher.

Although numbers of teachers waiting for joining letters is more, more than four dozen teachers have been staging protest in scorching heat. A team of doctors was sent for their medical examination on Monday.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Grade separator project sanctioned at Prabhat intersection

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:37 AM IST