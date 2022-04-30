Bhopal: Grade separator project sanctioned at Prabhat intersection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grade separator project worth Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned at Prabhat intersection to end traffic congestion during peak hours. State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang inspected the construction site on Saturday morning.

While talking to the media, he said that a 4-lane, 750-metre-long grade separator will be constructed to lessen traffic congestion coming from Subhash Nagar railway overbridge during peak hours.

The construction will start in a month’s time and will be completed in 1.6 years. Service lanes will also be constructed. According to Sarang, people from New Bhopal, BHEL and Jahangirabaad will benefit, as Prabhat intersection connects the city from the railway station.

People have to stand in queue to cross the intersection while accidents occur frequently, said a passerby Amit.

Mayank, who is a bank employee, said that traffic jams were common in the area. It causes air pollution as old vehicles spew smoke. The new construction would felicitate the traffic and would lessen pollution, he added. Sarang said 5 bridges including flyovers and ROBs have been constructed in Narela.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:11 PM IST