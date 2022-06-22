Bhopal nurses' sexual harassment case: Police go to meet complainants, nobody comes forward

Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A team of five police personnel made a visit to Hamidia hospital to meet ‘complainants’ of harassment, but the team did not find any of them, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier the victims had filed complaints to the medical education minister Vishvas Sarang about the harassment meted out to them by hospital superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi.

It was alleged that whenever nurses approached for leave permission or to resume duty, Dr Maravi allegedly tried to exploit them. Fed up with this predicament, they decided to bring the matter to the minister’s notice.

Vishvas Sarang instituted an inquiry into the matter. Divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra had constituted an inquiry committee to investigate. However, it gave a ‘clean chit’ to the accused doctor.

One complaint was also received by Kohefiza police. Police station in-charge Anil Vajpayee told Free Press that the team has made a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, but not even a single complainant came forward to register statement.

“The team returned empty handed from the hospital. If any of the complainants are afraid of the officials, they can call the police who will reach complainants to register statements”, he added.

He further said, if the police get proper evidence against the accused superintendent, they will register a case and call him to clarify the matter.

On the other hand, sources informed that the complaint which was forwarded to police does not have names and mobile numbers. It only has signatures which are unclear.

