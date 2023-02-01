Bhopal: NSUI office-bearer sent to jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI leader Ravi Parmar has been sent to jail. The leader and the nursing students were sitting in front of medical education minister Vishwas Sarang’s residence, demanding his resignation, here on Wednesday.

The NSUI leaders organised a candle march to protest police action. The nursing and para-medical students alleged that for the past three years, their exams are pending and the university is not conducting it. As their exams are delayed, their future is at stake.

The students lead by NSUI leaders sat on a dharna in front of the minister’s house. They demanded resignation from the minister for not being able to solve the problems of the students.

The students alleged that the police reached the spot and lathi charged them. The police have arrested Ravi Parmar and also put shackles on him, as he is a dreaded criminal.

In the evening, the members led by Akchat Tomar took out a candle march and protested the police action. They said that if Ravi is not released, they will begin an aggressive movement in the city.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that the accused Ravi had been arrested under section CrPC 151 and has been sent to jail. The leader and students were organising the dharna without prior permission from the administration.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)