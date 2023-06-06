 Bhopal: NSUI activists seek bank loan of Rs 10,000 to avoid leader’s arrest
Bhopal: NSUI activists seek bank loan of Rs 10,000 to avoid leader's arrest

National Students Union of India has raised protest against irregularities committed in nursing college and in their exams.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NSUI activists visited a bank on Monday and applied for loan of Rs 10,000 so that leader Ravi Parmar can avoid arrest.

National Students Union of India has raised protest against irregularities committed in nursing college and in their exams. The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar is also a nursing student and launched movement against state government.

Recently, the ACP served notice on Ravi Parmar and asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 because he violated the bond signed with police in January this year.

In February, Ravi, NSUI activists and nursing students had gathered at the bungalow of the medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and asked him to solve their exam problem.

