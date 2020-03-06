Bhopal: NRI Global Discovery conducts coronavirus awareness programme

BHOPAL: NRI Global Discovery School organised coronavirus (COVID-19) awareness programme on Friday.

A team of the school shared some useful information with its students and parents to create awareness and avoid panic regarding the virus. "Stay Aware, Stay Safe" is our mission, regular tips have been shared in the form of texts and videos so that everyone can ward off the deadly virus, said the school authorities.

They started a daily regime of hand wash activity for the students during school hours to inculcate healthy and clean habits. Students are advised not to touch mouth, nose and eye without washing hands

Parents are also requested and reminded from time to time for imbibing the hand wash activity at home as well. The school has also joined hands in the prevention of this epidemic by requesting parents not to send their children to school if they are suffering from cold, cough or flu.