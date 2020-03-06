Coronavirus takes down Bhai: Salman Khan cancels Thailand schedule of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan and his team have cancelled the shoot of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The action thriller also stars Salman's 'Bharat' co-star Disha Patani and is helmed by Prabhu Deva.

According to reports, while most of the film is based in Mumbai and Delhi, the makers had also scheduled Thailand for a sequence. However, in the wake of the deadly CONVID-19, the makers of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' have dropped the Thailand leg of the flick.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is Salman's highly anticipated movie which is suppose to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb'. It is an official remake of the actor's 2009 film 'Wanted'. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and will hit the theatres on May 22.

Earlier, Salman also had to drop the IFFA awards 2020 due to the novel coronavirus. 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA) was supposed to be held on March 27-29. The organisers on Friday issued a statement that the award show has been postponed indefinitely. The event was going to be held in Indore and Salman was supposed to be one of the hosts.

Speaking of the outbreak, India's coronavirus patient count is 31 at this point, including 16 Italian tourists. Internationally, the deadly outbreak has so far killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 100,000 in about 85 countries.