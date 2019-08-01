Bhopal: Now Selfie at plantation drive to encourage green cover

BHOPAL: Plantation drive is on across the state to increase its green cover. The drive is seeing an enthusiastic participation from private as well as government agencies.

Higher Education Department is organizing ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’ from August 1-20 to encourage the students to participate in the green endeavor.

Considering the selfie craze among students, higher education department has asked them to click a selfie during plantation drive at ‘Rajiv Gandhi Green Corridor’ and submit it in college along with a message of about 10 words. All colleges and universities have been instructed to form a Rajiv Gandhi Green Corridor- space reserved for plantation.

Best selfie with the most inspiring message related to plantation will be awarded with prize. Several consolation prizes are also on the list for promising nature loving students.

Creativity level of the students will also be tested and rewarded in way of writing slogans, essays, painting and also a speech competition.

The topic of all these competitions will be related to plantation, ecology, global warming, wild life, health and environment. The programme has been designed in a manner that ‘Green-Festivity’ will continue in campuses for about a fortnight.

Students will be asked to plant a sapling and also to motivate their parents, neighbours and friends to increase the green cover. The biggest shift seen this time is not only about planting a sapling but also to raise it till its full grown.