Bhopal: Now, schoolchildren can book a slot at MP Academy

Sports Department plans to encourage school children to opt for water and other sports |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta on Saturday stated that schoolchildren could book a two-hour slot and get training from their coach or academy coach in various sports academies of excellence operating in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official communiqué, Director Ravi Gupta said a group of schoolchildren would be visited by the Sports Department for water sports, shooting range and horse-riding academy so that they could inculcate interest in sports and inculcate the desire to make it their career.

He also mentioned that the main objective of this workshop was to arouse curiosity about sports among schoolchildren and to make the principals aware of the facilities in the sports complex. He said that we want to connect children interested in sports in schools with sports to get players whom we can train at national and international levels and enhance their talent.

As per an official release, Ravi Kumar Gupta informed that to promote sports in the state a two-day DSYW Cup will be organised at the school level. There will be competitions in 16 disciplines and the winners will be awarded cash prizes.