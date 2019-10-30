Bhopal: Now cyclone “Maha” led rain drenches state capital

BHOPAL: Cyclone “Maha” led to a brief spell of rain which drenched state capital on Wednesday evening. It caused a tree at Link Road no -1 Chinar Park locality to fall- disrupting traffic on main road in night. It led to long queue of vehicles as tree blocked the entire side road at Chinar Park.

This will be the fourth Cyclone in Arabian Sea after the appearance of Cyclone Vayu, Hikka and Kyarr. Cyclone Vayu had made an appearance during the onset of Southwest Monsoon, Cyclone Hikka appeared in September end, Cyclone Kyarr in October, and now in the fourth cyclone ‘Maha’ has appeared providing moisture in atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh.

Rain activities were recorded all over the state. Bainsdehi recorded 120mm rainfall while Chincholi recorded 50mm in last 24 hours. Harda recorded 40mm and Ancher, Seoni-Malwa and Betul each recorded 30mm rainfall.

Rainfall activities are likely to continue over many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 to 48 hours thereafter rainfall activity will subside and weather will clear up.

The reason of these rainfall activities can be attributed to the inflow of strong winds from Arabian Sea.