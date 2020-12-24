Bhopal: Normal life is still a long way off for shopkeepers displaced for Smart City Development Project

Shahid Guddu, who ran an automobile repair shop, said the Smart City has provided a shop at 12-Daftar area, however, the number of visitors remain insignificant. Running a shop in an altogether different locality and on a rented premise has added additional burden, he added. Shahid said his son passed intermediate this year but he failed to get him enrolled in university as he was unable to run his business.

Wasemuddin, who had a gas cylinder repair shop, said that he has taken up auto driving as there was hardly any profit in running shop at a new locality. Wasemuddin said after they were shifted to 12-daftar area, he did not get customers like he would when he was at Jawahar Chowk. Now, he is borrowing money from his relatives to manage daily affairs and pay fee of his sons, he added.

Dinesh Sarathe, who was a barber, said we all had asked the smart city to provide shops at Jawahar Chowk area itself. The smart city delayed the process and now it is nearing a year, he said. Since our outlet were demolished were are struggling to survive and we all are now under debts, he added. Sarathe is one of the shopkeepers who are being shifted near Katju Hospital for which smart city has begun the formalities.

Chand Bhai, who used to design registration number plates at Jawahar Chowk, says that he gets one or two customers in a day as 12-Daftar area as it is thinly populated. The Smart City had demolished the shops and did not pay anything as relocation cost, he added.