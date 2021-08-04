Bhopal: No transfer of Assistant professor under probation period, says HED minister Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that assistant professors appointed in the year 2019 and working under probation period will not be transferred till the completion of their probation period.
Taking to Twitter, minister Mohan Yadav tweeted, "Going by the decision of the state government, assistant professors under probation will not be shifted. Department will think sympathetically about these teachers after they complete their probation period."
According to state government rules, officials cannot be shifted without completing two years of probation period.
In December 2019, higher education department had given appointment to over 3000 assistant professors selected through MPPSC. In this period when relaxation has been given for transfers more than 1800 assistant professors have given application for shifting in a college near their home district.
Ban on transfer has been extended by one week till August 7. Professors in large numbers have been trying to get a posting close to their home towns.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)