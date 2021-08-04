Bhopal: No transfer of Assistant professor under probation period, says HED minister Mohan Yadav

According to state government rules, officials cannot be shifted without completing two years of probation period.

In December 2019, higher education department had given appointment to over 3000 assistant professors selected through MPPSC. In this period when relaxation has been given for transfers more than 1800 assistant professors have given application for shifting in a college near their home district.

Ban on transfer has been extended by one week till August 7. Professors in large numbers have been trying to get a posting close to their home towns.