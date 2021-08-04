Bhopal: Professors with black masks and black bands to press for their demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over eight thousand professors and assistant professors across the state are working with black masks and black bands as a mark of protest to press their demands.

President of State Government Collegiate Education Professors’ Association, Kailash Tyagi said that all the teaching staff of colleges across the state was working with black masks and black bands consecutively for the third day on Wednesday.

Professors also wrote letters to the chief minister urging him to resolve their three point demand charter. College teachers are demanding increased dearness allowance, house allowance and arrears of the seventh pay commission recommended salary.

“We are organizing a symbolic protest therefore we all are discharging all our duties but with black masks. State government should also think about are demands sympathetically. We do not want to proceed for any sort of protest,” said media in-charge of association, Rajesh Shrivastava.

Shrivastava said that a delegation had met the principal secretary higher education department, Anupam Rajan and also the minister Mohan Yadav and apprised them of their demands.

Under first phase of protest professors will work with black masks and bands, that concludes on August 14. Another meeting of the representatives will be held on August 15 or 16, after that decision will be taken for the second phase of the protest.

Besides the two demands, professors are quite anguished on their pending arrear amounts of the seventh pay package. State government has paid them only half the amount and is silent over the remaining amount that has to come from the state’s share.