Bhopal: No Panchayat poll without OBC reservation; resolution passed in state assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that Panchayat poll will not be conducted without OBCs reservation.

The private resolution was moved by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who said that OBCs could not be deprived of their rights.

The resolution was passed unanimously. by the assembly.

Chouhan, while talking to journalists, informed that the state government had filed a review petition in Supreme Court against the apex court’s recent directives to re-notify the seats reserved for OBCs as general.

“We have also requested the court of early hearing, so that the polls can be held on time. Holding panchayat polls without OBCs reservation is neither in favour of the state nor in a large number of the population,” Chouhan said.

The Congress legislator supported the resolution and said they were demanding this resolution for the very first day of winter sessions, but the government took four days to make a decision.

"We have been demanding to ensure reservation for OBCs in Panchayat polls for very first day, but they (government) tried to divert the issue. Today, they came up with a resolution, we supported them. This is now their responsibility to ensure the OBCs," Leader of Opposition in state assembly Kamal Nath said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:59 PM IST