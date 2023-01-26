Bhopal: No end in sight to discom contractual employee's strike

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity related problems of common people may increase further in coming days as outsource and contractual employees of power distribution companies are in no mood to call off their strike until the government accepts their key demand of regularization. The strike has hit the maintenance of electricity lines and other works of discom across the state. For the last five days, the contractual employees are on strike under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Bijli Outsource Karamchari Sanghthan. Meanwhile, United Forum of regular electricity employees has withdrawn its support to the agitation for the time being.

Rajkumar Maski, outsource electricity employee, told Free Press that the government is building pressure on the striking employees to return back to their duty on failure of which their services would be discontinued. “Around 800 striking employees have even faced the axe of government action in different parts of the state,” he claimed. Regional Convener of the organization, Manoj Bhargava said that so far, the government has not come forward to address their demands. “We are demanding the regularization of contractual and outsource electricity employees on the lines of Gujarat model,” he said.

