e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: No daily Tehbazari; open parking free but with rider

Bhopal: No daily Tehbazari; open parking free but with rider

Civic body to charge Rs 1000 from vendors, stalls annually from March; motorists will have to pay only at multi-level and premium parking slots  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
There will be no parking lot charges except at the multi-level parking and premium slots in Bhopal | FP
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MiC (Mayor- in- Council) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation abolished daily realization of tehbazari (market tax) from vendors. Now, MIC decided, tehbazari would be realized once in every year. The decision, taken during a meeting here on Thursday, will come in force from March next.

Besides, the MiC also took the decision to make all open parking free in the city except multi-level and premium parking slots.

There were complaints from across the city to the public representatives that BMC employees were realizing tehbazari more than the fixed amount from the vendors.

MiC meeting was held on Thursday at the corporation office located at ISBT. Mayor Malti Rai presided over the meeting. Commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani and MIC members were present.

MiC member Rajesh Hingorani, talking to Free Press, said, “ Daily collection of Tehbazari has been abolished. Instead, vendors will have to pay Rs 1000 annually from March next. Till then, they will have to pay Rs 500.Earlier, Rs 20 to Rs 40 were taken from vendors every day in the market and that left much scope for corruption.”

Vendors will have to pay Rs 1000 annually from March next

Vendors will have to pay Rs 1000 annually from March next |

Similarly, there will be no parking lot charges except at the multi-level parking and premium slots in Bhopal, said Hingorani.

All existing and newly proposed on-street/off-street parking has been made free except for all existing and newly proposed multilevel parking and premium parking in the city. In multilevel and premium parking, charges will be as before. The facility of free parking will be available only at the parking places declared free by the corporation.

The motorists parking their vehicles in New Market, No. 10, Bairagarh and other commercial areas will no longer have to pay any fee but charges will be applicable if the vehicle is parked at a premium parking slot in these areas , he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: District administration issues order to check shops selling crackers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Four cops suspended, probe ordered into Morena cracker blast

Madhya Pradesh: Four cops suspended, probe ordered into Morena cracker blast

Narmadapuram: SBI Branch Manager issues advisories to avert cyber frauds

Narmadapuram: SBI Branch Manager issues advisories to avert cyber frauds

Bhopal: No daily Tehbazari; open parking free but with rider

Bhopal: No daily Tehbazari; open parking free but with rider

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh holds meeting with leading industrialists in New Delhi

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh holds meeting with leading industrialists in New Delhi

Bhopal: Safe Diwali is a Shubh Diwali; the do's and don'ts while we celebrate the festival of lights...

Bhopal: Safe Diwali is a Shubh Diwali; the do's and don'ts while we celebrate the festival of lights...