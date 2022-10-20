Bhopal: No daily Tehbazari; open parking free but with rider

There will be no parking lot charges except at the multi-level parking and premium slots in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MiC (Mayor- in- Council) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation abolished daily realization of tehbazari (market tax) from vendors. Now, MIC decided, tehbazari would be realized once in every year. The decision, taken during a meeting here on Thursday, will come in force from March next.

Besides, the MiC also took the decision to make all open parking free in the city except multi-level and premium parking slots.

There were complaints from across the city to the public representatives that BMC employees were realizing tehbazari more than the fixed amount from the vendors.

MiC meeting was held on Thursday at the corporation office located at ISBT. Mayor Malti Rai presided over the meeting. Commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani and MIC members were present.

MiC member Rajesh Hingorani, talking to Free Press, said, “ Daily collection of Tehbazari has been abolished. Instead, vendors will have to pay Rs 1000 annually from March next. Till then, they will have to pay Rs 500.Earlier, Rs 20 to Rs 40 were taken from vendors every day in the market and that left much scope for corruption.”

Similarly, there will be no parking lot charges except at the multi-level parking and premium slots in Bhopal, said Hingorani.

All existing and newly proposed on-street/off-street parking has been made free except for all existing and newly proposed multilevel parking and premium parking in the city. In multilevel and premium parking, charges will be as before. The facility of free parking will be available only at the parking places declared free by the corporation.

The motorists parking their vehicles in New Market, No. 10, Bairagarh and other commercial areas will no longer have to pay any fee but charges will be applicable if the vehicle is parked at a premium parking slot in these areas , he added.

