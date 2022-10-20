Bhopal: District administration issues order to check shops selling crackers

Representative Pic | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania has asked SDMs to inspect shops selling crackers to assess whether sellers were following Explosives Act and Supreme Court directions.

The team headed by SDM will have Regional Pollution Officer and the officials of the Explosive Control Department.

As per directive of Home Department, the storage, sale and distribution of foreign firecrackers should be monitored. Their licence will be cancelled if irregularities are found.

The district administration has laid stress on publicising the precautions and safety measures to be adopted by cracker licensees. The publicity will be made through hoardings, social media etc.

For this, the Regional Pollution Officer and Police Control Room will take action by contacting the Additional CSP.

