16-year-old boy injured while filling hollow pipe with cracker explosives

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay
A 16-yr-old boy was injured in a blast in C Block, New Ashok Nagar allegedly while filling unascertained substance in a hollow pipe for bursting cracker explosives also used to frighten animals. The boy has been hospitalised.

As per the Delhi police, the incident spot was inspected by crime team and the Bomb Disposal Squad. A probe in the matter is on.

More details are awaited.

