Bhopal: No age limit in NEET; ‘Study and not age counts after certain limit’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors are divided on lifting the upper age limit for appearing in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Examinations 2022.

A section of doctors said that the study did not count the age after a certain limit in cracking the test. They said that lifting the age limit would benefit students in remote areas but would hardly serve the purpose as study counts in cracking examinations.

Other sections of doctors said if the government wanted more doctors, it should open more medical colleges instead of lifting the age limit.

Dr DK Satpathy, former director of Gandhi Medical College’s medico-legal directorate, said, “Age limit is must in any competitive examination. It will be wastage of the government's money if someone cracks the NEET at the age of 50. Government spends Rs 3 crore on making students MBBS doctors. If the government wants more doctors, it should open more medical colleges instead of lifting the age limit.”

Dr Lalit Shrivastava, Medical Officers Association general secretary, said, “ No one appears in NEET for a long time as study matters and students cannot continue studies with the same spirit for long. This move will benefit students of remote areas but will not affect NEET results.”

Dr Anand Rai, health care activist, said, “Generally, students crack NEET in one or two years. Then students start losing interest. So, it will not bring any drastic change in the NEET scenario.”

In a major move, Centre removed the upper age limit for appearing in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Examinations 2022. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, which is the apex body to regulate medical education in the country.

