Bhopal: NLIU prof resigns after students allege sexual harassment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Tapan Ranjan Mohanty of National Law Institute University (NLIU) tendered resignation on Thursday after a number of students gheraoed him on the campus accusing him of sexual harassment of certain students, as per institute staff. Talking to Free Press, Mohanty denied the charges and said he resigned after students pressurized him by leveling baseless allegations. Mohanty said he was willing to face any inquiry and the truth would come out. V-C of NLIU Prof Vijay Kumar confirmed that Mohanty had submitted his papers and his resignation would be approved shortly.

As the news of harassment of students broke on the campus, over four to five dozen students gheraoed cabin of Prof Mohanty on Thursday morning and demanded his immediate resignation, said a staff member who didn't want to be named. Some of the girl students came forward during the gherao and said that Prof Mohanty used to pass lewd comments on them besides sending them indecent messages on WhatsApp. Students said that they had saved screenshots as evidences against the professor. Faculty and staff members of NLIU were present on the campus when students demanded resignation and leveled accusations against him. VC Prof Vijay Kumar asked Prof Mohanty to resign immediately after which he submitted the papers. However, students are not satisfied with the step and are demanding inquiry against the professor. One of the students wishing anonymity said that they want a probe by District Judge Girijabala Singh as she was also the registrar of the university.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:45 PM IST