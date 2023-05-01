Bhopal: NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NLIU Law Review organised the 3rd edition of NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium, 2023. The symposium aims to encourage discourse on contemporary constitutional law issues. It was themed on Individual Rights and Constitution. A paper presentation competition and panel discussion were held during two-day event, which ended on Sunday.

Students from across the country took part in paper presentation competition, which was held on the inaugural day. Seven research papers were presented before panel of three dignitaries - Prof Nachiketa Mittal, Apurv Kumar Mishra and Prof Kuldeep Kaur. The papers highlighted several contemporary constitutional law themes such as right to privacy, freedom of expression, digital rights.

Panel discussion on blasphemy law and judicial appointments was held on the concluding day. The first session on Blasphemy: A Theological and Legal Perspective, began with Chair Prof Faizan Mustafa, former vice-chancellor of NALSAR, leading to a discussion on blasphemy, tracing its history.

The second session of the panel discussion hosted on the topic, Political & Socio-Cultural Implications of Blasphemy, began with Chair Prof Ghayur Alam, Dean, UG Studies, NLIU Bhopal and Faculty Advisor, NLIU Law Review, shedding light on nuances of subject. Prof Eqbal Hussain, the Dean and Faculty of Law at Jamia Millia Islamic, spoke on the social implications caused by law and provided solutions for the same.

Abhijeet Iyer Mitra, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict, spoke on types of secularism in different countries with specific interest in French secularism. Aayushi Ketkar, Assistant Professor, JNU, expressed how blasphemy was antithetical to the very concept of India.

Guru Prakash Paswan, assistant professor at Patna University highlighted how the crux of the discussion around blasphemy laws revolved around striking a balance between such laws and the right to freedom of speech.

The third session of the panel discussion was held on the topic, Judicial Appointments & Judicial Independence: An examination of evolving issues surrounding the system of appointment of judges in India.

Paper presentation competition winners

· Best Manuscript- Ishan Mhapsekar, Ryan Joseph

· Winners- Ishika Garg, Abinand Lagisetti

· First Runner up - Sneha Muthukumar

· Second Runner up- Purva Mandale, Vidhish Muthanna, CA