Bhopal: Nirbhaya Swadhar Griha organises awareness programme on police recruitments

Bhopal: Survivors living in Nirbhaya Swadhar Griha in the city were informed about how to become sub-Inspectors of Police.

Nirbhaya Swadhar Griha, a women’s shelter home, Bhopal organised the event and the women of the shelter home were made aware of the functioning of the police department by sub-Inspector Kanchan Rajput.

Informing about the history of the police, she said that the need for women in the police force arose when the incidents of kidnapping and rape happened during the post-Independence riots.

During this time there was two-way migration of Hindu-Muslim population due to which a large number of women refugees entered India. This mobility of women refugees led the Government of India to recruit some women into the police in 1948. Although women were made part of the police in some states even before independence, their number was negligible. But as crimes against children and women increased in independent India, the need for female police personnel to record and interrogate them increased, she said.

Nowadays, there is a woman police station in every district with women as in-charges to investigate cases like domestic violence, child marriage, dowry harassment. She said both men and women are selected in the police department, and physical fitness standards are different for both. Women have to cover a distance of 2.5 km within 15 minutes. Women should have a height of 145 cm. Different qualifications are required for different posts in the Police Department. Students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams can take the exam. One has to pass class 12 to become a constable. Graduation is mandatory for appointment as sub-inspector of police.

The director of the shelter home Samar Khan said the knowledge of legal rights not only enables women, but also gives them the courage and confidence to stand up firmly against injustice.