e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Nirbhaya Diwas observed

Bhopal: Nirbhaya Diwas observed

Rally taken out to spread awareness about woman safety

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A programme centred on woman and child safety and protection was organised at Ravindra Bhawan to mark ‘Nirbhaya Diwas' on Friday.

A rally and felicitation ceremony of people engaged in spreading awareness about woman safety was also organised on the occasion.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of tourism department, woman and child development department and police commissionerate of. Additional director general of police (ADG), Anuradha Shankar was the chief guest. The ADG felicitated and awarded police officials and social service institutions who have been engaged in spreading awareness about woman safety. ADG Shankar and commissioner of police, Makrand Deoskar flagged off a rally led by the girls and women police personnel. 

On the occasion, girls demonstrated self-defence skills and also portrayed. Sagini social service institution girls presented a chorus.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sagar police bust international share trading racket, arrest three
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal: City youths express mixed feelings about 5G launch

Bhopal: City youths express mixed feelings about 5G launch

Bhopal Van Vihar submits master plan to CZA to bring giraffe, zebra from South Africa

Bhopal Van Vihar submits master plan to CZA to bring giraffe, zebra from South Africa