Bhopal: Nirbhaya Diwas observed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A programme centred on woman and child safety and protection was organised at Ravindra Bhawan to mark ‘Nirbhaya Diwas' on Friday.

A rally and felicitation ceremony of people engaged in spreading awareness about woman safety was also organised on the occasion.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of tourism department, woman and child development department and police commissionerate of. Additional director general of police (ADG), Anuradha Shankar was the chief guest. The ADG felicitated and awarded police officials and social service institutions who have been engaged in spreading awareness about woman safety. ADG Shankar and commissioner of police, Makrand Deoskar flagged off a rally led by the girls and women police personnel.

On the occasion, girls demonstrated self-defence skills and also portrayed. Sagini social service institution girls presented a chorus.