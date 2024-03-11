Bhopal: Nine Out Of 12 Lakes Turn ‘Sewage Ponds’

Kaliasot Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Earned the epithet of city of lakes, Bhopal has 12 water bodies - lakes and ponds- within Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits but of these only water of Upper Lake, Kerwa Dam and Kaliasot Dam is potable after it is treated. Besides, tap water is also supplied to households through Narmada River and Kolar Dam (Sehore) in the state capital. Rest of the water bodies have turned into ‘sewage pond’ and their water is not fit for human consumption. Last year, National Green Tribunal (NGT), had fined BMC of Rs 121 crore at rate of Rs 2 crore per MLD over discharge of untreated municipal sewage and dumping of solid, biomedical waste in an unscientific manner in the water bodies of Bhopal. It made the civic body liable to pay environmental compensation every month till remedial steps were taken.

As per the green activists, 2005 Bhopal master plan states that for conservation of Upper Lake 50 metre from Full Tank Level (FTL) will be kept for green belt and it will be 33 meter for the edge of other water bodies. Besides, there was provision of a catchment area for Upper Lake. The catchment area comprises 99 villages, of these 63 are in Bhopal district and rest in Sehore district. For Kaliyasot and Kerwa dams, there was provision of a botanical garden of 150 hectare.

City’s 12 water bodies

The city boasts of Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Shahpura Lake, 5-Number Bus Stop Talab, Hathaikheda, Kerwa Dam, Kaliyasot Dam, Motia Talab, Nawab Siddique Hasan Talab, Munshi Hussain Khan Talab, Lendiya Talab, and BHEL Talab(Sarang pani).

“Barring three, the rest of the water bodies of Bhopal do not meet the drinking water standard. Upper Lake has category – C water, while Kerwa and Kaliasot Dams have category B . Kaliyasot Dam water is not used for potable purposes. All the water bodies are part of Ganga basin as their overflow goes to either Kaliyasot or Betwa River.” SC Pandey, environmentalist,

Sewage, bio waste mixing in water bodies

“Motia Talab, (Nawab Siddique Hasan Talab and Munshi Hussain Khan Talab are located in the old city. They are inter-connected and are located adjacent to Taj ul masajid. Series of hospitals are located in its vicinity. Their sewage and bio-medical untreated waste is released mainly in these ponds. Kaliayasot River water is also getting contaminated by sewage mix. Even after NGT order, BMC failed to check the discharge of sewage into water bodies. Rashid Noor Khan, green activist,

Need to utilize water other ponds

“Currently, we are getting potable water from Narmada, Kolar Dam, Kerwa, Upper Lake, and so the need to utilize water from the remaining lakes/ponds. However, surface water cannot be supplied to households without being treated. Dissolved oxygen level was found much satisfactory in Motia Talab even when two nullaha coming from Benazir College, SBI side were tapped. Similarly, lower lake water is not used.” Brijesh Sharma,MP pollution control Board

Water body conservation, nullah tapping

“BMC continues to work for conservation of these lakes. However, only water supplied from Upper Lake, Kerwa Dam is used for potable purposes. The rest of the water bodies are unfit for drinking. But BMC takes required steps for their conservation. Nullah and drains carrying sewage into the water bodies are being tapped and encroachment are removed from their sites.” Santosh Gupta, BMC engineer (lake conservation)