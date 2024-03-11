Bhopal: LoP Objects To The Appointment Of Lokayukta, Asks To Cancel Notification

Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has objected to the appointment of Lokayukta and has asked the government to cancel the notification, claiming that it violates appointment norms. Meanwhile, it is being claimed by sources that prior information was sent to LoP about the appointment.

On Saturday the state government issued notification of the appointment of Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh, as the Lokayukta. He will replace Justice NK Gupta. LoP Singhar in his letter stated that the state government has taken a one-sided decision and his advice was not taken. He also claimed that the advice of Chief Justice of High Court was also not taken.

He claimed that according to the norms, the advice of the LoP and HC Chief Justice is mandatory for the appointment of the Lokayukta. He asked the government to cancel the appointment notification, restart the appointment process, and include his advice in the selection process.

However, sources claim that on March 8th, a letter was given to LoP to participate in the selection process, but he did not respond. Even Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called and asked him to join the process, but now LoP is writing a letter with allegations. Sources also informed Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice has also been consulted.