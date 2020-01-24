Bhopal: Night temp to roll down further

BHOPAL: The state capital shivered on Friday with sharp drop in night with minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius.
Other states like Tikamgarh, Khandwa, Ujjain and Sheopurkalan also experienced similar cold.
With maximum temperature at 24.8 degree Celsius, Bhopal also experienced a rise in day temperature by 3.9 degree Celsius.
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius.
As per the meteorology department, with disappearance of clouds, fogs, and northerly wind, temperature is consistently reducing in the state. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.
CITIES TEMP DROP
Pachmrahi 7.4 C
Raisen 4.9 C
Betul 4.6 C
Shajapur 3 C
Chhindwara 4.5 C
Jabalpur 5.2 C
Umaria 5.6 C
-
CITIES MIN TEMP
Raisen 4.6 C
Umaria 4.9 C
Nowgaon 5.2 C
Rewa 5.4 C
Betul 5.7 C
Khajuraho 5.8 C
Guna 6 C
Sheopur 6.4 C
Satna 6.5 C
Pachmarhi 6.6 C
Rajgarh 6.8 C
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)