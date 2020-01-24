Bhopal: Night temp to roll down further

BHOPAL: The state capital shivered on Friday with sharp drop in night with minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius.

Other states like Tikamgarh, Khandwa, Ujjain and Sheopurkalan also experienced similar cold.

With maximum temperature at 24.8 degree Celsius, Bhopal also experienced a rise in day temperature by 3.9 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius.

As per the meteorology department, with disappearance of clouds, fogs, and northerly wind, temperature is consistently reducing in the state. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

CITIES TEMP DROP

Pachmrahi 7.4 C

Raisen 4.9 C

Betul 4.6 C

Shajapur 3 C

Chhindwara 4.5 C

Jabalpur 5.2 C

Umaria 5.6 C



CITIES MIN TEMP