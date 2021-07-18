Bhopal: Nigerian national arrested for online fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber cell has arrested a Nigerian national from Noida for his alleged involvement in duping people through gifts sent from foreign countries. He had duped a man in Bhopal of over Rs 11 lakh a year ago and was on the run since a complaint was lodged against his nexus.

The accused would contact victims on social networking sites and befriend them. Most of their targets were men whom he would chat with posing as a woman from some European nation.

The accused, Muit, aka Azeez, was arrested from Noida and the police said he was staying here on a tourist visa. He, along with other Nigerians, used to operate the racket from Delhi and nearby areas. These women would send gifts to men in India that would be caught by the Customs officials at the airport.

The woman would then ask the victim to deposit the Customs fee and take the gift parcel at the airport.

The accused, Muit, would operate the nexus with his friend, Solomon Wazeeri. Muit was held from Noida by the police, while Solomon was arrested in January this year along with three others.

At the time, Muit had managed to flee and the police traced him to Greater Noida and arrested him on Saturday.

S-I Bharat Lal Prajapati said the accused was being grilled.