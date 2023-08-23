Bhopal: Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr’s Ghazals Presented | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Popular ghazals of Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr and Shahid Kabir were presented under Sham-e-Ghazal programme at Ravidnra Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening.

The event began with the performance of artiste Prasanna Joshi from Nagpur. He presented Rajesh Reddy's ghazal from Jaane Kitni Udan Baki Hai.

The event ended with the performance of Itni Shakti Hame Dena Daata fame Ghanshyam Vaswan from Mumbai, a disciple of famous ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

He presented Bashir Badr's ghazal, Agar Talash Karoon' and Nida Fazli's ghazal, Uske dushman hain bahut aadmi acha hoga.

They were accompanied by Salim Allahwale, Mahesh Malik, Ilyas Gulab Pathan, Arif Latif, Anil Ojha, Vijay Gaur, Mohammad Naeem, Sanjeev Sachdev and Dushyant Sachdev. All India Radio Bhopal organised the event under G20.

