Bhopal: Women Journalists Walk The Ramp At Barkha Mahotsav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s women journalists walked the ramp wearing traditional dresses at a fashion show at Nandan Palace on Tuesday.

It was part of an event, Barkha Mahotsav, organised by NH 12 Creative Women's Club to provide platform to women journalists to showcase their talents.

Journalists Kranti Priya, Rashmi Prajapati, Madhurima Rajpal, Anjali Tomar, Rakhi nandwani and Parul presented themselves gracefully. Club president Anshu Gupta said objective was to offer platform to journalists who write about ordinary people and make them celebrities.

“This was the first show of its kind in Madhya Pradesh where women journalists got such a chance. These are the women who have established themselves in a male dominated field and have become inspiration for many women,” Gupta said.

Mrs Universe Amrita Tripathi addressed a grooming session. Costumes were designed by fashion designer Pinky Sachdeva and make-up was done by Swati Khilwani. They danced on Shravan songs.

19,000 Patwaris Go On Mass Leave; Revenue Work To Be Affected For 5 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 19,000 patwari will go on 3-day mass leave from Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh. Mass leave is mark of protest to press for salary revision.

The revenue work including demarcations will be affected for five days. According to patwaris, their salaries have not been revised since 1998.

Patwari Association state president Upendra Singh said, “Since 1998, salaries of patwaris have not been revised while salaries of revenue inspectors, naib tehsildars and tehsildars have been revised.

We have raised the issues from time to time but no steps were taken in this regard.”

