Bhopal: NIC pitches in to ensure better health care to students

BHOPAL: National Informatics Centre has joined hands with health department to reach out to students in schools and provide proper medical services, specially to those who need special treatment..

National Health Mission has introduced Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) which aims at conducting health check up of the students of every government school and ensure that they get best of medical help. The main objective of the programme is to screen the students living with serious health disability. These children may be living in remote areas of the state not having proper health facility or their parents might be unable to afford the medical treatment and to bring relief to such students.

The deputy director of the programme Dr Manish informed Free Press that a team comprising the doctor, ANM, health worker and a staffer are going to visit every school of the state to look for student in need of medical aid. The team will screen the students ageing between 1 to 18 years studying in government school and anganwadis. After the medical examination, the students requiring normal medication will be given medicine in the school itself and those who are in need of further investigation and treatment in hospital will be referred, he added.

The data stored in NIC would help to keep a track of children in the school and also thereafter, he added.

Sunil Jain, technical director of NIC informed that the centre was helping the RBSK to run the programme. There will be GEO-Tagging system, in the state every child is having its own Samagra ID and the child can be track through it. The health details of the student with photo would be uploaded and could be seen after decades also along with the photograph.

Through the Geo-Tagging, the movement of check up teams, their visit time in particular school will be maintained, said Jain. The login will be done through the fingerprint in the App and only the person present at the site (school) will be able to perform the services.