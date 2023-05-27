Bhopal: NIA takes over HuT case, international links traced

File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), from Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), said home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of them, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one was arrested from Chhindwara and five were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. Later, they were brought to Bhopal.

"NIA team had come to Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. International connections of the accused associated with HuT have come to notice. Now, the NIA will investigate it further. The investigation diary has been handed over to them. Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace, here no accused will not be spared,” Mishra said.

The MP ATS team also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused at the time of arrest.

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections. Bhopal NIA court had sent the accused to judicial custody till June 2.

Jibe at Cong

Meanwhile, Mishra also took a jibe at the congress party after their meeting got postponed and said that date after date were being given for meetings in Congress, but the meeting was not being held.

"There are two types of leaders in the Congress party, one is popular leaders and others are leaders of '10 Janpath' (Sonia Gandhi’s residence). Those who are popular are not allowed to move forward and those who are close to '10 Janpath' are able to do anything," Mishra added.