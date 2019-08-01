Bhopal: NHLPS holds motivational session for the students of class XI and XII

BHOPAL: Rev. Siddh Bhau attended a motivational session held at Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School (NHLPS) on Wednesday, for the students of class XI and XII. Chairman, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society (SHKES), Bhau advised the students to have maximum utilization of their time.

Students must be focused, determined, persistent and consistent in their efforts. Students must be sensitive towards healthy diet and keep themselves away from distractions like T.V. and social networking,” said Siddh Bhau. He reiterated about various health products like juices and sprouts so that students have sound health.

He also guided the students to read knowledgeable magazines like Pratiyogita Darpan, Career Digest and be focused. Students must develop the habit of reading newspaper daily as it will aware them about G.K. and current affairs which will help them in getting selected in competitive examination. School vice-principal Amrita Motwani welcomed the gathering and taught the students about the time management in an analytical way.