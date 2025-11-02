Bhopal News: ‘Uncontrolled Blood Pressure Major Reason For Kidney Failure’ Says AIIMS' Doctor | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past week, two men under the age of 35 underwent kidney transplants at AIIMS. Doctors said that in both cases, uncontrolled blood pressure (hypertension) was the primary cause of kidney failure.

“The major causes of kidney failure in young people are uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes, stress, and an unhealthy lifestyle. If blood pressure is checked and controlled in time, kidney damage can be prevented in 80% of cases. Long-term high blood pressure damages kidneys' fine blood vessels, causing them to lose their ability to filter blood. Uncontrolled blood pressure is the cause of kidney failure in one out of every four patients in India,” said Dr Ketan Mehra of AIIMS.

According to doctors, in both cases, uncontrolled blood pressure (hypertension) was the primary cause of kidney failure.

Doctors said irregular eating habits and increasing stress affected kidneys of young people. One received a new kidney from a brain-dead patient while the other was given a new kidney by his sister.

The nephrology and urology teams at AIIMS Bhopal stated that the two surgeries were not only a medical achievement but also a health alert for society. The first surgery took place on Sunday and the second on Tuesday. Both patients are between 30 and 32 years old.