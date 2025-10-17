Bhopal News: Swadeshi Diwali Limited To Streets, Foreign Goods Dominate High-End Shops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swadeshi Diwali is limited to roadside vendors but the big shops are selling foreign goods. The call for using Indian goods seem to have struck a chord with street vendors and buyers of low-cost festive items, or which cost under Rs 1000, while expensive goods continue to be dominated by foreign imports.

Across the city’s bustling markets from New Market to MP Nagar, Bairagarh, 10 number market and Kolar shops are full of imported decorative lights, electronic gadgets, and home appliances, most of which bear the label of foreign country.

Even when products carry Made in India tag, traders admit that many internal components still come from countries like China, Japan or Taiwan. Alka, a shopper at New Market, shared her dilemma. “We want to support Swadeshi Diwali and buy local items like earthen lamps and idols, but when it comes to purchasing electronics such as TVs or smart phones, we have no choice but to turn to foreign brands,” she said. “This makes Swadeshi movement feel limited to clay and paper-based products,” she added.

Mukesh Yadav, a shopkeeper at New Market, echoed similar sentiments. “Earlier, people preferred cheap, one-season decorative items like e-candles or string lights. But now, the trend has shifted to branded, durable items that can be used for several years,” he said. “Foreign brands, especially Chinese ones, have improved their quality and customers are willing to spend more for reliability. This leaves little room for Indian manufacturers,” he added.

Made In India items under Rs 1,000

Made In Foreign items over Rs 1,000

Clay made: Dias, idols of Gods, utensils

LED lamps, decorative lights and bulbs

Crackers, candles, agarbattis and dhoop batti

TVs, smart phones and home appliances

Puja material, cloths and metal utensils

Plastic or PVC decorative and chandeliers

Amid challenges, efforts continue

On Friday, Rani Kamlapati MP Swadeshi Mela was inaugurated at Gauhar Mahal by minister of state Krishna Gaur and MP Alok Sharma. The fair organised on Diwali, showcases traditional Indian items from earthen lamps and clay idols to khadi clothes and handcrafted utensils.

However, outside the mela’s heritage precincts, the festive markets of Bhopal paint a contrasting picture. From plastic flowers and wall hangings to decorative bulbs and chandeliers, nearly every product in mid- and high-end stores is imported.

Sunil Singh, Kolar Traders Federation president sadi, 'Swadeshi has gained visibility in conversations and campaigns but the market availability of truly indigenous products remains limited. Swadeshi is being promoted but the supply of local alternatives is not sufficient. As a result, its influence is confined mainly to handicraft and small-scale products.’