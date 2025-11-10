 Bhopal News: SOTTO Team Visits AIIMS; Lung Transplant To Start Soon
Bhopal News: SOTTO Team Visits AIIMS; Lung Transplant To Start Soon

State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) visited AIIMS, Bhopal, recently. With its visit, decks have been cleared for lung transplant in AIIMS, Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Bhopal News: SOTTO Team Visits AIIMS; Lung Transplant To Start Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) visited AIIMS, Bhopal, recently. With its visit, decks have been cleared for lung transplant in AIIMS, Bhopal.

The SOTTO has completed the site visit required to begin lung transplants at the hospital. After the team's report is submitted to the government, final permission will be issued, allowing the facility to begin.

After receiving the approval, AIIMS Bhopal will become the first government institution in Central India to offer all four major transplants - heart, kidney, bone marrow and lung – at one place.

“SOTTO's team conducted an inspection and identified some deficiencies that are being addressed. The facility will be operational soon. Reports and approval are awaited. Kidney and heart transplant are already done. It will be lung transplant now. Report and approval has not been granted so far, ” AIIMS public relations officer Dr Ketan Mehra said.

The cost of a lung transplant in private hospitals ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. This cost depends on several factors, such as single or double transplants, hospital and surgeon fees and post-surgery care. The opening of the facility at AIIMS will provide relief to patients.

Lung transplants are performed only by cardiovascular surgeons. Keeping this in mind, a team of doctors from AIIMS Bhopal underwent specialised training in Chennai where they mastered the techniques of heart and lung transplants. The pediatric kidney transplant process is also under process at AIIMS.

