 Bhopal News: Schools Siphon Off RTE Amount In Jabalpur, EOW Registers FIR
Bhopal News: Schools Siphon Off RTE Amount In Jabalpur, EOW Registers FIR

The EOW has registered an FIR against five private schools in Jabalpur and school education department officials for siphoning off Rs 26.50 lakh under the RTE Act. The probe found fake admissions and fraudulent fee claims meant for poor students, with officials allegedly colluding to cheat the state government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five schools in Jabalpur cheated state government and siphoned off Rs 26.50 lakh provided for poor children under Right to Education (RTE) Act with help of school education department officials. Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in the matter, officials said.

DG, EOW, Upendra Jain said complainant Vijaykanti Patel had alleged that several schools in Jabalpur showed admission of only one child and illegally claimed fee compensation from state government.

Under RTE Act, private schools are mandatorily required to provide 25 per cent admission to students from economically weaker sections. From 2011 to 2016, an amount of Rs 3.27 crore was distributed to 466 private schools in district.

Probe revealed that in six schools, fees for 628 students were fraudulently claimed. Nodal officers of school education department neither verified students, nor admissions and allegedly entered into a conspiracy to siphon off Rs 26.50 lakh.

Directors of Smita Children Academy, Manish Asati; Adarsh Gyan Sagar, Nasreen Begum; Guru Public School, Mohammed Toshif; and Saint Abraham School, Mohammed Shafiq, have been named in case.

Former director of Zila Shiksha Kendra Chanda Kosta, along with Gulnigar Khanam, Akthar Begum Ansari, Rajendra Budhelia and D K Mehra, have also been booked for cheating state government.

