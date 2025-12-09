Bhopal News: Murders Down By 28.85% In 4 Years | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has witnessing a dip in murders in last four years though the assassination trends and motives ranged from illicit relationships to sudden quarrels. From January to November 15, 2025, most murder incidents in Bhopal were results of illicit relationships, domestic violence, sudden quarrels, and property disputes.

While rivalries between criminal gangs led to occasional clashes and firings, only one gang related murder was registered this year. In June, gangster Naseem alias Banne Khan shot dead Amit Verma in Chhola Mandir area due to a dispute over sharing of looted cash. Though the bullet was fired at someone else, it struck Amit, leading to his death.

Officials claimed that a series of preventive measures taken by police commissionerate have helped in bringing down murder graph in last four years while witnessing a decline of 28.85% since 2022.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that regular action against criminal gangs, strict monitoring of anti- social elements and timely intervention even in minor disputes before they could escalate helped in bringing down cases of homicide.

He said continuous crackdowns curbed activities of active gangs while petty offences were dealt with promptly. Habitual offenders and goonda elements were identified and their files and history sheets were opened. They were called to police stations for regular attendance, he added.

Mishra stated that police also invoked Section 107/16 of Cr PC to force warring parties to maintain peace and ensure that the issues did not escalate. Regular combing operations played a key role in checking the movement of criminals. During combing drives, teams visited the houses of suspected elements, gathered intelligence about their activities, and issued strict warnings, he shared.

Women's murders decline

The city also witnessed a drop in murders of women. Last year, 10 women were killed in Bhopal. In 2025, police commissionerate recorded four murders of women including that of wives and live-in partners. In rural Bhopal, two men killed wives in separate incidents.

Gunshot deaths

Three deaths occurred due to firearm injuries this year:

*Naseem alias Banne Khan killed Amit Verma in Chhola Mandir.

*A CRPF jawan in Misrod shot his wife dead and then killed himself.

*A 10-year-old girl died in Kolar during celebratory firing.

Murders (Jan Nov 15) in 4 years

2022: 52 murders

2023: 35 murders

2024: 36 murders

2025: 37 murders