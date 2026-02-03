Bhopal News: Medical Claims Drop 50% As Police Headquarters Turns Cautious | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On guard after the medical bill scam that rocked the police department last year, Police Headquarters (PHQ) is processing claims cautiously, as in the first eight months of financial year 2025-26,

it has disbursed Rs 24.01 crore towards cashless treatment of 2,472 police personnel.

The amount is less than half of the Rs 52.62 crore the PHQ paid towards the medical claims of 6,428 personnel during the entire financial year 2024-25.

The sharp decline follows a medical bill scam uncovered in January 2025, when the PHQ accounts department and Jabalpur's 6th battalion detected medical bill scam. An FIR was subsequently filed against three police personnel for fraudulent medical claims and cheating the department. Over 50 Bhopal-based personnel were directed to return medical claim which they obtained presenting fake medical bills.

Officials said that this year, the PHQ has spent Rs 24.01 crore towards the cashless treatment of 2,472 policemen. The drop is partly due to pending medical claim applications awaiting approval at the Civil Surgeon level in various districts. As per the PHQ rules, civil surgeon approval is mandatory for cashless treatment of officers and personnel below IPS rank.

Medical advances also down

The number of cases for medical advance and ex-post facto approval for treatment has also been halved in 2025-26. While Rs 4.98 crore was released towards 101 medical advance cases in the last financial year, in the first eight months of this financial year only 49 cases totalling Rs 2.33 crore have been released.

Hospital network

MP Police currently has cashless treatment agreements with 64 private hospitals offering CGHS rates, this includes 57 in the state and 7 outside. The Police Health Protection Scheme covers officers, employees, and their dependents.

"Cashless treatment applications are pending at the surgeon level. This figure will increase by the end of the financial year."

Anil Kumar, Special DG Welfare