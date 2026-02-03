 Bhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The defamation cases arose from alleged statements made by Chouhan and others in December 2021 in connection with Supreme Court proceedings relating to OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections, in which Tankha had appeared as counsel. Tankha alleged that he was falsely portrayed as being against OBC reservation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha withdrew the criminal defamation case against Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea seeking quashing of the criminal defamation case filed against him by Congress MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha in view of a settlement between the two parties.

Read Also
MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan Yadav Govt To Bear Registry Cost Of Displaced Tribals Of Sardar Sarovar Dam;...
article-image

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh recorded the withdrawal of the proceedings by Tankha and closed the case pending before the court.

In April 2025, the SC had asked Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha to amicably settle the defamation case lodged against the union minister and two other BJP MPs Vishnu Datt Sharma and MLA Bhupendra Singh.

FPJ Shorts
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers

On Tuesday, the apex court was informed about the out of court settlement.

The defamation cases arose from alleged statements made by Chouhan and others in December 2021 in connection with Supreme Court proceedings relating to OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections, in which Tankha had appeared as counsel.

Tankha alleged that he was falsely portrayed as being against OBC reservation. In the impugned order, the Madhya Pradesh high court had declined to interfere with the criminal proceedings, holding that it was not a stage to discard the material placed by the complainant as inadmissible.

It was further held that issues such as good faith and public good under the exceptions to Section 499 of the IPC required a trial.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal News: Rajya Sabha MP Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously
Bhopal News: Thousands Of Teachers Assigned SIR, Board Exam Duties Simultaneously
Bhopal News: Medical Claims Drop 50% As Police Headquarters Turns Cautious
Bhopal News: Medical Claims Drop 50% As Police Headquarters Turns Cautious
Bhopal News: Itkhedi Cyber Fraud; Bank Account Of Accused Indicates Wide Network
Bhopal News: Itkhedi Cyber Fraud; Bank Account Of Accused Indicates Wide Network
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents