Bhopal News: Lokayukta Raid On Ex- PWD Chief Engineer Finds 5 Bank Accounts, Property Papers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the special police establishment (SPE), Lokayukta police, Bhopal raid on the premises of a retired PWD chief engineer, documents, bank account details and other information related to investments were collected.

Officials found five bank accounts of the retired engineer, said officials.

The Lokayukta police, Bhopal raided four premises of retired public works department chief engineer Govind Prasad (GP) Mehra on Thursday and found disproportionate assets worth Rs 60 crore. The raid continued on Friday.

Officials informed that whatever was visible was noted and information collected. The seized documents would give more information about hidden wealth, they said.

So far, five bank accounts were found and the police had written to the banks to share the details of transactions and lockers if any. The property papers in the names of his two sons, a daughter, his mother and a child were also seized. The engineer had married twice.

The police will write to the district registrar to share the details of the property of the family members and the engineer.