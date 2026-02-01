Bhopal News: History Of Naxal Violence, Security Forces’ Bravery To Find Place In A Museum | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police will set up a museum here to depict the 35 years of left wing extremist terror and the bravery of the security forces. A proposal has been prepared by the PHQ in this regard.

The state has now been declared completely naxal-free. Earlier, Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts of the state were naxal-affected.

In the past 35 years, the naxalites carried out many attacks to spread terror, involving both police personnel and civilians.

Now, discussions have begun on building a museum to bring this history of terror to the general public.

The proposal

According to the proposal, the complete history of naxal terror will be displayed in the museum in a chronological manner. It will show how naxalism originated in Madhya Pradesh 35 years ago, how these groups took control of tribal areas and the challenges that the security forces faced in confronting them.

Major incidents, attacks and encounters during the naxal violence will be presented through documents, pictures and digital media.

The then SDG, anti-naxal operations, Pankaj Shrivastav has prepared the proposal.

Statues, stories of martyred soldiers to be showcased

The most important part of the museum will be dedicated to the bravery of the soldiers and officers who were martyred in naxal attacks and encounters.

The stories of the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the martyrs will be preserved in written and visual form so that future generations may understand the price of peace and security.

The proposal also suggests installing statues of about 50 soldiers who were martyred in naxal attacks, which will give the museum the form of a memorial.

The location

Several potential locations in Bhopal are being considered for the museum. These include the Police Headquarters complex, PTRI, Bhori Training Centre, the Intelligence Police building in Shyamla Hills and the state museum.

Officials believe that establishing a museum in the state capital will not only honour the martyrs but also serve as an important study centre for researchers, students and the general public.