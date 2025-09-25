Bhopal News: BMC's New Head-Quarter Nearly Ready, Inauguration Likely In 2 Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited new headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), coming up on Link Road No. 2, is inching towards completion. Nearly 80% of the work has been finished, and furniture installation in Mayor and Chairman’s cabins is currently underway.

However, the building’s formal inauguration is likely to take place only after two months.

Work began in February 2022 with an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. Since then, the project has seen multiple cost escalations, pushing the current figure to Rs 42 crore, with another Rs 5 crore expected, as construction of the council hall was excluded from the current phase.

Initially awarded to M/s Samhita Construction Company for Rs 22.57 crore, the project underwent a major redesign following a structural review by MANIT in July 2022. This led to a revised estimate of Rs 33.27 crore. The Municipal Infrastructure Committee (MIC) approved the new design and cost, with a revised deadline set for 2024.

Despite that, the headquarters remains incomplete. In April 2025, project cost increased again, this time by Rs 6.47 crore and Rs 4.5 crore, to accommodate upgraded construction materials.

These included replacing flush doors with Tata doors, using Dholpur-textured stone for the façade, upgrading aluminum window fittings and installing Domal-section double-glass windows in place of single-glass units.

Final fittings still in progress

Mayor and Chairman’s cabins on the first floor are nearly ready, with furniture work in final stages. The Commissioner’s cabin, also on the same floor, is yet to be furnished.

Solar panels have been delivered for installation on the parking shed but are yet to be mounted.

Inside, record storage racks are still pending. While the fire safety system has been installed, essential utility systems like lighting, sewage treatment (STP) and elevator connections are still under construction.

Delay in shifting

Corporation officials had initially planned to shift all BMC departments into the new headquarters between September and October 2025. With several finishing works still pending, including furniture, solar installation and utility systems, the relocation is now expected to happen only by the end of the year.